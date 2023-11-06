JioMotive OBD Device for Cars – Features, Price, Offers and more

Do you want to turn your regular vehicle into a smart car with features like vehicle tracking, real-time GPS, and more? Now you can! Reliance Jio, one of India's leading telecom companies, has launched its first OBD device for cars called JioMotive. The company claims it can make any car “smart in minutes.” It offers many features that promise to improve vehicle safety and increase driving comfort. Let's take a closer look.

JioMotive: Features

JioMotive fits into your vehicle's onboard diagnostic (OBD) port, which is located under the steering wheel in most vehicles. It features real-time 4G GPS vehicle tracking, which means you can track your movements instantly in real-time. It features an e-SIM, meaning you can connect it to your existing data plan, eliminating the need to purchase a separate SIM card.

The device also features Geo Fencing. One can set virtual boundaries on the map to control the location of your vehicle. If you leave the marked area, you will receive an alert. There is also a time barrier feature that lets you know when your vehicle has been started.

Another smart feature is Health Monitoring, which provides information about the health of your vehicle, such as battery percentage and engine charge, and receives diagnostic trouble code (DTC) alerts in case something goes wrong. Driving performance analysis gives you insights into your driving style and habits, while JioMotive also features a trip tracker. Other features include anti-theft and accident detection.

At the launch, Reliance Jio said in a statement: “Most smartphone models these days come with internet connectivity, allowing users to access insights into their car's internals, including location, engine health, and even driving performance. But what if you drive an older or a base model new vehicle? Thanks to JioMotive, you can now have these smart features in your car without any critical re-wiring.”

JioMotive: Availability and Price

JioMotive sells for Rs. 11,999 but is available on Reliance Digital for Rs. 4,999, giving you a discount of almost 58 per cent. The services offered are subscription-based, and the first year is free. After the period ends, you can avail all the features at Rs. 599 per year. Please note that the device only works with a Jio SIM card.