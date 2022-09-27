JioPhone 5G Launch in India: Cost and other details

Reliance's most anticipated affordable 5G phone has yet to be announced, but before that, pricing details of the smartphone have surfaced online. According to a report, the phone may cost less than Rs 12,000, but the exact price remains unclear. This would make Reliance Jio's 5G phone, which is rumoured to be called JioPhone 5G, one of the most affordable 5G-enabled smartphones in India. Previously, it was speculated that the device would cost less than Rs 10,000 in the country.

The latest information comes from data analytics firm Counterpoint, but their report has been removed from the official site. The Economic Times, citing the original report, notes that the JioPhone 5G may cost between Rs 8,000 and 12,000. He adds: "Sometime in 2024, Jio will also be forced to launch an affordable 5G mmWave+ sub-6GHz smartphone as the cost deltas between the two have been significantly reduced from the overall list adjustment perspective. (BoM, for its acronym in English) The report does not highlight anything about the specifications of the phone.

The JioPhone 5G was expected to debut at Reliance's AGM (Annual General Meeting) last month. However, the company announced plans for a 5G rollout and launched the Jio Air Fiber 5G hotspot. However, a report last month hinted at the key specifications of the JioPhone 5G. The phone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ quality. The panel is said to support the industry standard 60Hz refresh rate.

Other than that, it could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Like the JioPhone Next, the JioPhone 5G can run on Android-based PraguetiOS. The phone will likely come pre-installed with Jio's app and Google's in-house apps like Gmail, Meet, and more. The Jio 5G phone offers a dual camera with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It may also include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.