JioPhone Next device to get locked, if you don't pay EMI

JioPhone Next comes preloaded with a device lock which allows Reliance Jio to restrict access in case you are unable to pay your EMIs. The device's lock "feature," as the company calls it in an on-screen banner, appeared on the first units of the JioPhone Next that were shown to the media prior to their sale. Jio announced the availability of JioPhone Next in collaboration with Google last week. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,499, although it can be purchased by paying an initial amount of Rs. 1999 and the rest through easy EMI instalments for up to 24 months.



The preloaded device lockout measure is intended to restrict user access if a customer fails to pay for EMIs. However, instead of keeping it in the background, Jio has placed a banner on the notification panel that highlights the lock and reads: "Device provided by the financer."

JioPhone Next Lock feature is not for all

Jio has natively developed the device lock measure available in JioPhone Next to avoid bad debt cases due to non-payment of EMI in the future. The device lock isto be limited to JioPhone Next units that will be purchased through EMI options and will not be available if a customer pays full price for the phone at once.

JioPhone Next Lock Device

JioPhone Next is not, in particular, the first Android phone on the Indian market to pre-load a measure that will restrict your access in the event of a payment default. Some finance companies and private money lenders in India have also started to implement similar solutions on phones that are purchased through their EMI options to recover the debt.

Last year, Google was also seen creating an app called Device Lock Controller that aimed to restrict access to the device if the user is unable to pay their fees. Unlike the usual EMI options, Jio has outpaced the JioPhone Next with its dedicated prepaid plans. These plans start from Rs. 300 a month for 24 months and goes up to Rs. 600 per month for 18 months. Each plan includes voice and data call benefits along with JioPhone Next EMI.