Jio's new Rs 866 prepaid plan now offers Swiggy One Lite 3-month subscription

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Thursday launched new prepaid plans with a bundled Swiggy One Lite subscription.

Jio users will now get a three-month Swiggy One Lite subscription on recharging with the new Rs 866 prepaid plan.

With this launch, Jio prepaid customers can enjoy the festive season with buffer-free entertainment and exclusive benefits while having a great time with friends and family using Swiggy’s on-demand convenience benefits across food, grocery delivery, and more, the company said.

With the Jio-Swiggy bundled plan, customers will get daily 2GB data, unlimited voice, and unlimited 5G data with the Jio Welcome offer for 90 days.

The three months of the Swiggy One Lite subscription will give users benefits worth Rs 600.

The benefits include -- 10 free home delivery on food orders above Rs 149, 10 free home delivery on Instamart orders above Rs 199, no surge fees on food and Instamart orders, up to 30 per cent extra discounts across 20,000+ restaurants over and above the regular offers, and 10 per cent discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries above Rs 60.

The company noted this is the first time Swiggy One Lite, the country’s premier membership programme offering benefits across food, grocery, and pick-up and drop services, will be bundled with a telecom prepaid plan.

The Swiggy One Lite programme, which was launched recently on the Swiggy platform, has garnered excellent customer uptake in the last month, the company mentioned.