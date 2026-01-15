JUST CORSECA Offers Upto 40% off on Its Audio and Smart Device Range for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

JUST CORSECA, a leading brand in audio and mobile accessories, announces special pricing on its expanded range of Bluetooth speakers, true wireless earbuds, open-wear audio devices, and smartwatches during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. The Republic Day lineup features Seagle, Sstrike, Sushi Bliss, Sonic Stream, Sushi Albatross, and Sushi Elegant speakers; Sonnet, Snapper, Silver, JC Skye, and SynQ OWS earbuds; along with the Skywatch PRO and Signature smartwatches.

Designed for consistent everyday performance, the range blends modern aesthetics with practical functionality across entertainment, fitness, and on-the-go use. With enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, strong battery life, and user-friendly form factors, these devices offer reliable value for a wide variety of users. With Republic Day pricing now live, customers can explore upgraded audio and smart wearable options with savings starting from Rs. 689.

Speaking about the Republic Day sale, Ritesh Goenka, Managing Director, Damson Technologies said, “Republic Day is a meaningful occasion for us to connect with customers across the country through value-driven offerings. This year’s lineup extends beyond speakers and earbuds to include open-wear audio and smartwatches, giving customers more choices across entertainment, fitness, and everyday convenience. Whether it is portable audio or smart wearables, our focus remains on dependable performance, practical features, and pricing that makes these products accessible for daily use.”

Specifications and Features

JUST CORSECA Seagle Bluetooth Speaker

Retail Price: Rs. 1,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 1,389

The JUST CORSECA Seagle Bluetooth Speaker delivers a clear 30W audio output powered by dual 15W drivers, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It supports multiple playback modes including Bluetooth, USB, TF card, and FM radio, along with TWS pairing for a wider stereo field. With Bluetooth 5.3 and a long-lasting 2400 mAh battery, it ensures dependable connectivity and extended listening.

JUST CORSECA Sonnet TWS Bluetooth Earbuds

Retail Price: Rs. 999 | Sale Price: Rs. 889

The JUST CORSECA Sonnet earbuds use 13 mm dynamic drivers to produce vibrant sound across daily listening needs. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures seamless pairing, while quad-microphone ENC improves clarity for calls. The compact charging case extends listening time up to 40+ hours, and the IPX4 rating provides sweat resistance for active use. Type-C quick charging adds convenience for users on the move.

JUST CORSECA Snapper TWS Bluetooth Earbuds (Yellow)

Retail Price: Rs. 999 | Sale Price: Rs. 789

JUST CORSECA Snapper TWS earbuds offer a balanced sound signature supported by Bluetooth 5.2 for stable connectivity across devices. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit, while the charging case provides long playback suitable for everyday use. Touch controls allow smooth handling of calls and music, making the Snapper an easy choice for users seeking a lightweight and responsive listening experience.

JUST CORSECA Silver TWS Bluetooth Earbuds (Blue)

Retail Price: Rs. 950 | Sale Price: Rs. 689

JUST CORSECA Silver TWS earbuds combine compact engineering with clear sound output through 10 mm drivers. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures dependable pairing, and the streamlined design supports comfortable long-term wear. The charging case extends usage to over 30 hours, and Type-C fast charging adds convenience. These earbuds suit users who prefer straightforward wireless performance with a clean, modern aesthetic.

JUST CORSECA Sstrike Bluetooth Speaker (Black)

Retail Price: Rs. 2,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 2,289

The JUST CORSECA Sstrike speaker packs a powerful 40W output with enhanced bass for music, movies, or gatherings. Bluetooth 5.3 delivers consistent wireless range, while LED lighting syncs with audio for an engaging experience. Multiple playback options, including USB, FM, and AUX, expand flexibility. With TWS support and up to 15 hours of usage, it is built for both portability and performance.

JUST CORSECA Sushi Bliss 30W Bluetooth Speaker

Retail Price: Rs. 2,499 | Sale Price: Rs. 1,799

The JUST CORSECA Sushi Bliss delivers 30W output enhanced by a 3600 mAh battery for extended playback. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures smooth pairing, while multiple playback options, including FM, TF card, USB, and AUX, support diverse listening habits. The built-in microphone enables karaoke and hands-free use. Its portable, durable design makes it suitable for personal entertainment or small gatherings.

JUST CORSECA Sonic Stream Bluetooth Speaker

Retail Price: Rs. 3,299 | Sale Price: Rs. 2,499

JUST CORSECA Sonic Stream delivers dynamic room-filling sound supported by TWS pairing for wider stereo output. Bluetooth 5.2 maintains stable connectivity, while RGB lights and karaoke support make it ideal for social environments. The speaker offers versatile playback modes and up to 10–12 hours of battery life, positioning it as a complete entertainment companion for indoor or outdoor use.

JUST CORSECA Skywatch PRO Smartwatch

Retail Price: Rs. 2,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 1,999

JUST CORSECA Skywatch PRO features a bright full-touch display, Bluetooth calling support, health tracking (heart rate, sleep monitoring), multiple sports modes, and app-based notifications. It integrates smoothly with Android and iOS devices using the HryFine app. Additional features include music control, weather sync, customizable watch faces, and multi-day battery performance for round-the-clock use.

JUST CORSECA JC Skye Bluetooth 5.3 TWS Earbuds

Retail Price: Rs. 1,499 | Sale Price: Rs. 999

JUST CORSECA Skye TWS earbuds use Bluetooth 5.3 for quick, stable pairing across devices. Their 10 mm dynamic drivers provide balanced audio suitable for music and calls. ENC technology improves voice clarity, while the charging case supports extended use. Type-C charging and lightweight ergonomics make the model ideal for all-day portability and routine listening tasks.

JUST CORSECA SynQ OWS Open-Wear Stereo Earbuds

Retail Price: Rs. 2,299 | Sale Price: Rs. 1,599

JUST CORSECA SynQ OWS earbuds use an open-wear design for comfort and situational awareness during workouts or commutes. Featuring Bluetooth 5.4, dual-interface charging (Type-C + Lightning), and ENC for clearer calls, they offer up to 50 hours total playtime with the charging case. Their 9D spatial tuning enhances depth, making them ideal for long listening periods.

JUST CORSECA Sushi Albatross 20W Bluetooth Speaker

Retail Price: Rs. 2,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 1,999

The JUST CORSECA Sushi Albatross delivers 20W output through dual 10W drivers, providing spacious audio suitable for small rooms and personal use. Bluetooth 5.0 offers dependable wireless connection, while RGB lighting adds an ambient touch. With a 1800 mAh battery, USB and memory card support, and a portable form factor, the speaker suits both indoor and casual outdoor setups.

JUST CORSECA Sushi Elegant Speaker with Alarm Clock + Wireless Charging

Retail Price: Rs. 3,999 | Sale Price: Rs. 2,799

JUST CORSECA Sushi Elegant combines a wireless speaker with a digital alarm clock and integrated wireless charging pad. A 20W driver system supports clear audio for music or white noise modes. It includes FM, USB, AUX, TWS, and snooze functionality, making it versatile for bedside or desk use. Its compact design consolidates entertainment and utility into one device.

JUST CORSECA Signature Smartwatch

Retail Price: Rs. 3,499 | Sale Price: Rs. 2,299

The JUST CORSECA Signature Smartwatch features a 2.01-inch display for clear visibility, real-time heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and app-based metrics through FitPro. With Bluetooth connectivity for notifications, music control, and long battery life supported by a 230 mAh unit, it blends daily convenience with lifestyle utility. Compatible with both Android and iOS devices.