Know about the Apple Silicon Roadmap

At WWDC 2020 when Apple first announced its plans to transition from Intel to Apple Silicon, it would take around two years to complete the transition, said the company. Now, a new Bloomberg report details the Apple Silicon roadmap and what to expect for the next 1 year.



Bloomberg's Mark Gurman explains in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, that he believes Apple will "barely hit its two-year timeline" for transitioning the Mac lineup fully to Apple Silicon. So far, we've seen the M1 chip come to the entry-level MacBook Pro, Mac mini, MacBook Air, and 24-inch iMac. As Gurman says, the first M1 Macs debuted in November of 2020, which gives Apple until November 2022 to complete the transition.

Gurman says that the new MacBook Pros with more "M1X" processors are still on track for a release in the "coming months," while a new high-end Mac mini will be seen "soon after that." In 2022, Gurman expects that the iMac will "fully transition by the end of next year" and that a "revamped, smaller Mac Pro with Apple Silicon" is coming "later next year as well."

Apple is also planning a redesigned MacBook Air in 2022, which Gurman says will include MagSafe support too. Gurman confirms that Apple is still planning one more update to the current Intel Mac Pro, which recent rumours have suggested could be powered by the Intel Ice Lake Xeon W-3300 workstation CPUs.

The Apple Silicon-powered Mac Pro is expected to bring a smaller form factor, around half the size of the current Mac Pro, but with a similar design language. Earlier Bloomberg has reported that Apple is developing chips with 20-core and 40-core configurations for use in the smaller Mac Pro.



