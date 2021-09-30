Librari, the mobile learning platform with short user-generated content, announces the release of its mobile application. With this, Librari forges ahead in offering users the opportunity to enhance knowledge in an easy, engaging, and incentivised way.

Librari is thus the World's First Micro-Learning Video APP Platform.

The user-curated content-based app hosts topics from around 30 categories and offers the users the ease of accessibility to nuggets of information on any of these topics in just 180 seconds.

Librari aims to bring a change in how learning takes place by creating a social learning environment. The move has been strategically targeted towards catering to the conscious learning needs of the increasingly mobile-savvy generation who values time.

The App is founded by trio- Rengarajan M, Srujana Bobba and Pavan Kumar, who has come with a seasoned experience in K-12 Education, Technology and Marketing Strategy segments respectively.

The app also opens a powerful channel for brands to drive high-quality B2C engagement by offering them a channel to reach out to their consumers/audience in a smart and targeted manner by producing more premium content.