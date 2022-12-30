Leaked! Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) to return in 2023

The Indian Government blocked Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in the country in July 2022 in accordance with its law. Following the order, the BGMI app was deleted from the Apple and Google Play stores. Indian citizens were unable to download the game from any official source. However, people who already had the games installed on their smartphones could play without major interruptions.



But soon after, users started reporting problems with servers across the country. New online information claims BGMI could soon return to the Play Store and App Store in January 2023. Shortly after the ban, Krafton assured his players that they were in discussions with the Indian Government to bring back the game as soon as possible. Although, after that, we didn't really get to see any official statement about BGMI being unbanned.

Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jogiya and Sohail "Hector" Shaikh, according to AFKGaming, stated that BGMI would return to Android very soon. Recently, in a live stream, Alpha Clasher was joined by another player named predatorsasuke, who claimed to work at Google and revealed the tentative debut date for BGMI.