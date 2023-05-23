Leaked: iPhone 15 Pro Max and 16 Pro Max front design and display

Apple may announce its latest iPhone 15 series later this year in September. While we're still months away from the launch event, the leaks about upcoming iPhones aren't stopping. The iPhone 15 series has been in the news for some time as Apple is rumoured to redesign its 2023 iPhones. Now details of the display and front design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and 16 Pro Max models have surfaced online. Here is everything you need to know.



The iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to retain the previous screen size. The front design may be the same as last year's model. Apple will likely offer the new Dynamic Island design we saw on the iPhone 14 Pro models. This design is also set to make its way to lower-priced standard models with the launch of the iPhone 15 series.



According to 9To5Mac, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display with almost no bezels. You will likely see a double perforated design on the front. Its successor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, is said to come with a larger screen and could be as big as 6.9 inches. The leak shows that next year's iPhone won't be as wide as we've seen in previous Pro models and will reportedly measure 77.2mm in width. This will make it simpler for people to hold the phone in one hand, as wide screens don't fit well in the hand. The 15 Pro Max stands at about 159.8mm tall, and its successor could be 165mm bigger.

It was previously rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be renamed the iPhone 15 Ultra. But apparently, Apple has dropped the plan as the company is said to have reserved the rebranding strategy for next year's iPhone. You can expect the new iPhone to feature Apple's latest chipset because it will be a flagship phone from the company.

The 15 Pro Max will likely run on iOS 17 and use the company's A17 Bionic chipset. All models in this year's lineup are rumoured to arrive with a Type-C port instead of Apple's Lightning port. The more expensive variant of the iPhone 15 series is said to have a periscope zoom lens with 5x zoom capabilities.