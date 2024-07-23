Leaked! iPhone SE 4 Design Reveals Similarities to iPhone 16

Recent leaks suggest that Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 will mirror the design elements of the iPhone 16 series. According to MacRumors and the Weibo leaker 'Fixed Focus Digital,' the iPhone SE 4's backplate will utilize the same manufacturing process as the iPhone 16 series, a departure from earlier predictions that it would resemble the iPhone 14 with minor modifications.



iPhone SE 4: Design and Features

The latest rumours indicate that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a vertical camera layout similar to the iPhone 16, reminiscent of designs seen in the iPhone X and iPhone 12 models. This layout is expected to enhance spatial video capture capabilities. The iPhone SE 4, anticipated for release next year, is projected to be priced around $500. It will likely boast a 6.1-inch display, Face ID, a display notch, a USB-C port, and an action button. In contrast, the iPhone 16 series is set to launch this September.

iOS 18 Public Beta Overview

In addition to the iPhone SE 4 leaks, Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 18. This beta includes versions for iPads, Macs, and other Apple devices, offering an early look at upcoming features and improvements. The iOS 18 Public Beta introduces several new functionalities, such as enhanced Home screen customization options, icon tinting, a redesigned Control Center, and an improved Photos app. Additionally, dark mode icons have been incorporated into the update. While these features are available in the current beta version, further updates are expected to expand and refine iOS 18’s capabilities. With its anticipated design similarities to the iPhone 16, the iPhone SE 4 promises to be a notable addition to Apple's lineup. Coupled with the upcoming features of iOS 18, Apple fans have much to look forward to soon.