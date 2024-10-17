Lyne Originals Unveils New Range of Premium Smart Accessories for the Festive Season: The Perfect Blend of Style, Comfort, and Performance

Lyne Originals, a brand renowned for its premium smart accessories and audio products, has launched its latest range of products just in time for the festive season. The collection includes the CoolPods 55 TWS earbuds, JukeBox 27 Speaker, PowerBox 11 Pro Powerbank and Rover 46 Neckband, all crafted to deliver both style and performance. Each product in the range is designed to integrate seamlessly into fast-paced, tech-driven lifestyles. With sleek aesthetics and advanced features, these accessories are perfect for those who seek quality without compromise.

Mr Paresh Vij, Founder and Director, Lyne Originals, expressed his excitement about the new launches and said, “As we enter the festive season, our goal is to offer products that not only enhance everyday experiences but also fit effortlessly into the celebrations. At Lyne Originals, we understand that consumers are looking for quality and affordability in one package. With this new range, we bring that perfect blend to the market, helping our customers stay connected and enjoy their festivities without compromise.”

Product Specifications and Features

CoolPods 55 TWS





The CoolPods 55 TWS from Lyne embodies the perfect blend of sleek design and advanced functionality. With 60ms Super Low Latency, these earbuds are engineered to provide a smooth and lag-free audio experience, making them ideal for both gaming and music. The Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) ensures clear communication during calls, even in noisy environments. Powered by Bluetooth 5.3, the CoolPods 55 maintains a stable connection with your devices. The earbuds come with a sleek silicon case, available in four colours, and offer up to 120 hours of music playtime on a single charge. The Type-C fast charging port ensures you’re never out of power for long.



JukeBox 27 Speaker





The JukeBox 27 Speaker is designed to deliver rich, immersive sound through its 6W output, making it perfect for various settings, from intimate gatherings to larger parties. Its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Function allows pairing with another JukeBox speaker for an even more dynamic stereo experience. The speaker also features RGB lights that pulse to the rhythm of your music, adding a visual element to the audio experience. Complete with a leather hanging belt for easy portability, the JukeBox 27 offers up to 6 hours of playtime and supports FM, TF card, AUX inputs, and Bluetooth 5.3 for versatile connectivity.



PowerBox 11 Pro Powerbank





The PowerBox 11 Pro Powerbank is the ultimate solution for those who need fast and reliable charging on the go. With a PD + QC 22.5W output, this powerbank is built for speed, offering ultra-fast charging for multiple devices. It also supports 15W Magsafe wireless charging, making it ideal for compatible devices.













The USB output and Type-C input/output provide flexibility, allowing you to charge different devices efficiently. Compact yet powerful, the PowerBox 11 Pro is the perfect companion for professionals or frequent travelers.



Rover 46 Neckband





The Rover 46 Neckband is designed for users who demand both comfort and high-performance audio. With Magnetic On/Off Control, the neckband offers a seamless user experience, snapping together when not in use. It boasts an impressive 100 hours of music time on a single charge, making it perfect for long days on the go.





Featuring ENC Technology for clear calls and a Low Latency Gaming Mode, the Rover 46 ensures optimized sound quality for both communication and entertainment. The Type-C/USB Direct Charging provides quick and efficient power, ensuring that you stay connected throughout your day.



Price and Availability

These new products are available at mobile accessories stores nationwide. The introductory prices are as follows:

● CoolPods 55 TWS: ₹ 999

● JukeBox 27 Speaker: ₹ 999

● PowerBox 11 Pro Powerbank: ₹ 1499

● Rover 46 Neckband: ₹ 799

About Lyne