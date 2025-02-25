MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X Launched with Enhanced AI, Gaming, and Power Efficiency

MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 7400 and 7400X Chipsets MediaTek has officially introduced its latest mobile processors, the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X. These new chipsets build upon the previous generation, the Dimensity 7300 and 7300X, offering significant improvements in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, gaming performance, and power efficiency. Designed to enhance the mobile experience, these processors bring faster speeds and better energy management to both standard smartphones and foldable devices.

Advanced Architecture and Performance

Built using TSMC’s 4nm process technology, the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X feature an octa-core CPU. This setup includes four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0GHz, ensuring smooth performance for daily tasks and demanding applications.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU delivers enhanced graphics rendering, providing fluid and responsive gameplay. The combination of powerful processing and optimized graphics makes these chipsets ideal for high-performance mobile gaming.

Memory, Storage, and Connectivity

Both chipsets support LPDDR5 and LPDDR4X RAM with speeds of up to 6400Mbps, ensuring seamless multitasking. Storage compatibility extends to UFS 3.1 and UFS 2.2, offering faster read and write speeds for improved app loading times.

Connectivity features include:

5G Support with 3CC carrier aggregation, achieving peak download speeds of 3.27Gbps.

with 3CC carrier aggregation, achieving peak download speeds of 3.27Gbps. Wi-Fi 6E for improved wireless speeds and stability.

for improved wireless speeds and stability. Bluetooth 5.4 for enhanced wireless connectivity.

Enhanced Imaging and Display Features

The Dimensity 7400 series integrates the Imagiq 950 ISP, enabling support for up to 200MP camera sensors and 4K HDR video recording at 30fps. AI-powered autofocus, electronic image stabilization (EIS), and hardware-based face detection improve photo and video quality.

The MiraVision 955 display engine ensures crisp visuals, supporting WFHD+ at 120Hz and Full HD+ at 144Hz, offering a smooth and immersive viewing experience.

AI and Battery Efficiency Improvements

An upgraded APU 655 AI processing unit enhances AI-driven tasks with a 15% performance boost. Additionally, UltraSave 3.0+ technology significantly reduces power consumption, extending battery life by lowering gaming power usage by up to 36%.

The Google Ultra HDR feature further improves the dynamic range of images and videos, delivering enhanced colour accuracy and contrast for a superior visual experience.

Dimensity 7400 vs. Dimensity 7400X: Key Differences

While both chipsets share many similarities, the Dimensity 7400X is specifically optimized for foldable devices. It incorporates advanced power management features designed to enhance efficiency when using multiple screens. In contrast, the Dimensity 7400 is tailored for traditional smartphones, offering balanced performance and efficiency.

Availability

Smartphones and foldable devices featuring the Dimensity 7400 and 7400X are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2025, bringing cutting-edge AI, gaming, and power efficiency enhancements to next-generation mobile devices.