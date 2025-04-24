Meta Adds Live Translation and New Features to Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

Meta is levelling up its Ray-Ban smart glasses experience by rolling out severalnew features and style options to a global audience. Among the biggest updatesis the availability of live translation for all users, previously limited toselect regions through Meta’s Early Access Programme.

Firstteased during Meta Connect 2024, live translation is now fully integrated intothe smart glasses. It allows users to communicate in English, French, Italian,or Spanish and hear real-time translations in their preferred language. Best ofall, if you download the relevant language packs in advance, the feature workseven without an internet connection—perfect for travellers on the go.

In termsof aesthetics, the Ray-Ban Meta Skyler frame is now offered in a sleek, shinychalky grey paired with sapphire Transitions lenses. Meanwhile, the shiny black frames can be customised with clear or green-tinted lenses, offering more personalisation for fashion-forward users.

Meta isalso preparing to expand several other features. Its Live AI capability—whichallows the Meta AI assistant to respond based on what you're currentlyseeing—will soon be available more broadly in the U.S. and Canada. This featureaims to enable more natural, context-aware interactions.

Additionally,users will soon be able to send and receive direct messages, voice notes,photos, and even make Instagram calls directly through their glasses. Thisbuilds on existing support for WhatsApp, Messenger, and the default messagingapps on iOS and Android devices.

Meta isgradually broadening its ecosystem for music lovers as well. Access toplatforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Shazam is starting toextend beyond North America. However, asking Meta AI to play a song or identifymusic remains exclusive to users with English set as their default language.

In a moveto reach more global users, Meta has confirmed that its smart assistant, MetaAI, is now available in the UK and will roll out across all supported EUcountries by next week. Looking ahead, the Ray-Ban smart glasses are also setto launch in new markets including India, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates,though no specific launch dates have been confirmed yet. Withthese enhancements, Meta is clearly aiming to make its smart glasses a morepowerful, stylish, and globally accessible wearable tech companion.