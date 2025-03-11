Meta and Apple Face EU Fines for Alleged Digital Markets Act Violations

Meta and Apple are reportedly facing fines from the European Union (EU) for allegedly violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA). According to a Reuters report, the tech giants have been under investigation since last year for potentially breaching regulations designed to curb their market dominance.

Understanding the Digital Markets Act (DMA)

The DMA, which took effect in May 2023, aims to promote fair competition by allowing users to switch between online services such as social media platforms, web browsers, and app stores. This legislation is intended to create a more competitive digital landscape by limiting the power of major tech firms.

Reasons Behind the Expected Fines

While the fines could reach up to 10% of the companies' global annual revenue, Reuters sources suggest that EU regulators are more focused on ensuring compliance rather than imposing heavy penalties. Factors influencing the expected lower fines include:

The short duration of the alleged violations since the DMA only recently came into force.

The geopolitical climate, including concerns raised by the U.S. government.

Political and Regulatory Considerations

A recent memorandum from U.S. President Donald Trump threatened tariffs against nations imposing fines on American companies. However, the EU has denied unfairly targeting U.S. tech firms.

Companies’ Responses to the Allegations

Meta, in a compliance report last week, stated that despite its efforts to meet EU regulations, authorities are demanding changes beyond legal requirements. Apple, in its March 7 report, expressed concerns that DMA-mandated changes could increase risks for users and developers, potentially leading to issues like malware, fraud, and scams.

Final Decision Awaited

The final decision on the fines is still pending and may change. A ruling is anticipated this month, as indicated by EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera in February.