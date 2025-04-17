Meta Disables Apple Intelligence Features in Instagram and WhatsApp on iPhones

Meta has quietly disabled support for Apple Intelligence features in its iOS apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp, despite Apple’s official rollout of these tools in India this month. While Apple Intelligence brings new AI-powered capabilities, such as Genmoji, Writing Tools, and image generation, to iPhones and iPads by default, Meta seems to have opted out of allowing its apps to integrate them.

Although there’s been no official word from Meta, Brazilian tech blog Sorcererhat Tech reports that major Meta-owned platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and WhatsApp are now restricting the use of Apple’s AI features. For instance, the Writing Tools that typically appear when users tap on a text field in iOS apps are missing in Meta’s apps. Likewise, Instagram seems to have completely removed support for Genmoji and even disabled previously available features like adding keyboard stickers or Memoji to Stories.

Interestingly, WhatsApp still appears to support some Apple Intelligence functionality. When accessing the emoji keyboard, users can still see the Genmoji option—at least for now. This inconsistency suggests the changes could be rolling out gradually, or that support varies between Meta’s different apps.

When contacted for clarification, Meta said, “There is no official statement out yet.”

This decision aligns with Meta’s broader strategy of building its AI ecosystem. The company has been aggressively expanding Meta AI, its in-house artificial intelligence, across its apps. Allowing Apple’s AI to operate within its platforms may conflict with Meta’s goals of owning the user experience and driving engagement through its own tech.

The rivalry between Meta and Apple isn’t new. Both companies have clashed before over privacy policies, app tracking transparency, and more. But the decision to block native iOS features—especially ones that users might find genuinely helpful—marks a notable escalation in this ongoing tech turf war.

Still, things could change. As iOS continues to integrate more AI tools—including support for competitors like Google’s Gemini and possibly Meta’s own AI—the current restrictions might eventually be reconsidered. For now, iPhone users hoping to use Apple Intelligence within Meta apps will find their options limited.



