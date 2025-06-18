Meta Merges All Facebook Videos into Reels, Drops Time Limits

In a major update to how videos are shared on Facebook, Meta has announced that all videos on the platform will soon be posted as reels. This marks a significant shift in the way users and creators engage with video content on the social media giant.

Currently, Facebook offers separate options to upload standard videos or reels, each with its own sharing process. But that distinction will soon disappear. According to a recent blog post from Meta, this streamlined approach will roll out globally over the next few months.

“Facebook remains a home for all types of video – short, long, and Live,” the company emphasized, suggesting the platform isn’t stepping away from longer-form content, even as it unifies its format under the “reels” umbrella.

One notable change is the removal of the 90-second time limit for reels. This gives creators more freedom to publish videos of any length without worrying about format restrictions.

Additionally, Facebook’s “Video” tab will be rebranded as the “Reels” tab. Despite the rebranding, Meta reassures users that the update won’t affect video recommendations: “We still value a variety of topics and lengths on Facebook, and this update won’t change what videos we recommend to you, which are personalized based on your interests.”

This update reflects Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s renewed vision for the platform. Earlier this year, Zuckerberg expressed a desire to make Facebook “way more culturally influential than it is today” and hinted at a return to “some OG Facebook.” These changes also align with Meta’s broader video strategy, which includes the rollout of a full-screen mobile video player last year and the extension of Instagram reel lengths to three minutes as of January.

With this move, Meta is clearly betting big on reels as the future of video content—on both Facebook and Instagram.