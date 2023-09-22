Meta now lets you create 4 additional personal profiles on FB

San Francisco: Meta has started to roll out a "multiple personal profiles" feature that will allow users to create up to four additional profiles on Facebook.

"The ability to create multiple personal profiles is starting to roll out globally today and will continue over the next few months," Meta said in a blogpost on Thursday.

According to the company, creating multiple personal profiles will let users easily organise who they share with and what content they see in the various parts of their lives.

For example, users can have one profile for the foodie scene they love and another one to keep up with their friends and family.

Each profile will have a unique Feed with relevant content and users will be able to easily switch between profiles without having to log in.

However, some Facebook features -- such as dating, marketplace, professional mode and payments -- will not be available to additional personal profiles at launch.

"To start, messaging will be available within the Facebook app and on the web for additional personal profiles," Meta said.

Moreover, the company plans to expand Messenger support for additional profiles in the coming months. The option for an additional personal profile will be available only to eligible adult accounts.

Users can choose any name for their additional profiles, but not for their main profile.

Meanwhile, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new feature in India that will allow WhatsApp users to pay businesses using a variety of payment options, including all supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more.