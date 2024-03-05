Meta suffers mega outage as FB, Instagram, Messenger stop working for millions

New Delhi: In one of the worst outages for Meta in years, its entire family of apps -- Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads -- went down for millions across the globe, including in India, as users were thrown out from their accounts.

There was no official announcement from the company as to what caused this massive outage across its platforms.

While Facebook logged users out of their accounts, people were unable to refresh their feeds on Instagram and stories and comments were not loading.

X rival Threads also went down, displaying an error message that read, “Sorry, something went wrong. Try again.”

WhatsApp, also owned by Meta, still appeared to be working.

Website outage tracking website Downdetector showed more than 1 lakh reports of Facebook being down, and the number was increasing.

Instagram also had more than 20,000 reports of outages being faced by users across the globe.

The affected users took to X to write about their woes.

“Instagram, Facebook and Threads are currently down,” posted software engineer Alessandro Paluzzi.

“Facebook, IG & Messenger are all down. Thank god Twitter doesn’t belong to Meta,” another posted.

This makes one of the biggest outages for Meta in years.

A similar outage happened in 2021 when a configuration issue affected Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for several hours.