Microsoft Bing AI tool supports desktop voice chat

Microsoft's most prominent announcement this year has been the introduction of its AI-powered chatbot, the new Bing. Launched in February, the AI chatbot has come a long way since then. Not only has it stopped romancing its users or threatening them, but it has also been infused with imaging capabilities and a few other improvements. The most recent development at Bing is that you can now talk to the AI tool if you're also using a desktop computer. Previously, we could speak to Bing using our phones (with the Bing mobile app), but the same feature is also now available for desktop users.

Bing supports desktop voice chat

In a new blog post, Microsoft announced that desktop users could also talk to Bing with a button. Looking at your Bing chat now; you'll likely notice a small microphone-like button. Just click on it, and Bing will say, 'I'm listening'. You can then ask it your question, and it will generate an answer accordingly.

Microsoft's blog post announcing the new feature reads: "We know many of you love using voice input for a chat on Mobile. It's now also available on a desktop by clicking the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box. We currently support English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin, with more languages on the way. Ask Bing Chat, "How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?"

In addition to this, Bing AI Chat will also support text-to-speech responses, which means that the AI chatbot will answer your questions with its voice. In another blog post, Microsoft mentioned that it has now increased Bing chat turns to 30 in a single conversation, and the total turns per day to 300. The chat limit for Bing was introduced earlier this year when many instances of the AI chatbot giving the answers emerged.

Microsoft virtual assistant for users

Last month, Microsoft introduced its virtual assistant for Windows 11 users. Called Windows Copilot, the AI virtual assistant that will help people with various tasks. This comes after Microsoft removed its previous voice assistant, Cortana. "We are introducing Windows Copilot, making Windows 11 the first PC platform to announce centralized AI assistance to help people easily take action and get things done," the company's post read.