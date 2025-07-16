Microsoft Copilot Vision Can Now View Entire Desktop for Real-Time Assistance

Microsoft is taking its AI-powered assistant to the next level with a powerful update to Copilot Vision, now capable of scanning your entire computer screen to deliver contextual, real-time assistance. The feature is gradually rolling out to users in the Windows Insider programme through the Microsoft Store (version 1.25071.125 or higher).

Unlike Microsoft's earlier Recall feature — which faced scrutiny over its automatic screen snapshots — Copilot Vision’s desktop viewing works more like a live screen share, offering users full control. You can manually activate it by clicking a glasses icon in the Copilot composer, and just as easily stop sharing at any time using the ‘Stop’ or ‘X’ button.

Once enabled, the AI assistant can "see what you see" — whether you're editing a document, playing a game, or designing a presentation — and respond to your questions or tasks with helpful insights.

“When you share your desktop (or any specific browser or app window), Copilot can see what you see and talk to you about it in real time,” Microsoft explained in an official blog post. “It can help analyse content, provide insights, and answer your questions, coaching you through it aloud.”

This interactive mode also supports voice interactions. During a conversation with Copilot, users can activate Vision by clicking the same glasses icon to let the AI analyze on-screen content in context, improving its response accuracy.

Initially, Microsoft restricted Copilot Vision to analyzing web pages within the Edge browser, but this update marks a significant expansion into broader desktop functionality. Microsoft is aiming to transform Copilot into a hands-on productivity partner, integrated across desktops and eventually mobile camera input as well.

While the feature is currently limited to users in the US with devices running Windows 10 or 11, more regions are expected to be added in the future. For now, users in India and other markets will have to wait.

Microsoft also announced that Dragon Copilot, the mobile and browser-friendly version of the assistant, will integrate with electronic health record (EHR) systems, hinting at applications beyond the desktop.

As Copilot Vision continues to evolve, Microsoft is clearly positioning it as an AI companion not just for web searches but for every aspect of digital productivity.