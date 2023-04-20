Microsoft declines to pay for Twitter API; Elon Musk warns to sue

In February of this year, Twitter announced that it would no longer support free access to its API and would instead make it available as a paid service. The company's official developer account tweeted, "Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead." The company missed the February 9 deadline and announced its new API pricing last month.



Microsoft declines to pay for Twitter API

On March 30, Twitter officially launched its new API access tiers that could go as high as $42,000 for large enterprises.

The company tweeted, "If you are a business or have any scaled commercial projects, we encourage you to apply for our Enterprise tier to get managed services, complete streams, and access that meets your specific needs."









However, the technology giant Microsoft is not willing to pay this amount, so it has decided to remove Twitter from the social media management tool of its Digital Marketing Center (DMC). Starting April 25, Microsoft customers can no longer access Twitter from the social media management tool. Other platforms like Instagram and Facebook will continue to be available. The company announced the same through a user support page.



Elon Musk says 'lawsuit time'

Twitter Daily News also shared the same news on the microblogging platform. Elon Musk reacting to the development, wrote that Microsoft 'illegally' trained using data from Twitter. Therefore, it is time to file a lawsuit.

"They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time," the Twitter owner wrote.





