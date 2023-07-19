Microsoft Inspire 2023: Key updates on AI, Azure, Copilot

Microsoft organised its annual conference Inspire 2023 to celebrate the success of its 400,000-strong partner network worldwide and to acknowledge their key role in making new technology available to customers. The event saw the celebration of the finalists and winners in the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, which were announced in late June. It also highlighted partner success and innovation in an array of categories across solution areas, industries, business transformation and social impact.

Building upon its commitment to making AI a transformative tool, Microsoft unveiled a range of exciting announcements. Key updates include: Introducing Bing Chat Enterprise – This is now available to organizations licensed for Microsoft 365 E5, E3, Business Premium and Business Standard, providing organizations with AI-powered chat for work with commercial data protection. This ensures data remains secure, enabling customers to access better answers, greater efficiency and new ways to be creative

– This is now available to organizations licensed for Microsoft 365 E5, E3, Business Premium and Business Standard, providing organizations with AI-powered chat for work with commercial data protection. This ensures data remains secure, enabling customers to access better answers, greater efficiency and new ways to be creative Microsoft 365 Copilot Pricing - This puts thousands of skills at your fingertips, leveraging business data like documents, emails, calendars, chats, meetings and contacts to provide more relevant and actionable responses to your questions. It also takes into account your current context, such as the meeting you're in or the emails and chats you've exchanged

- This puts thousands of skills at your fingertips, leveraging business data like documents, emails, calendars, chats, meetings and contacts to provide more relevant and actionable responses to your questions. It also takes into account your current context, such as the meeting you're in or the emails and chats you've exchanged We’re adding more functionality to Microsoft Sales Copilot brings new functionality to Dynamics 365 Sales , such as AI-generated opportunity summaries, contextualized email drafts, and meeting preparations, enhancing to empower sellers to improve their productivity and close more deals. This includes CRM task automation (including Salesforce), actionable real-time insights, AI-assisted content and recommendations to personalize customer interactions at scale

such as AI-generated opportunity summaries, contextualized email drafts, and meeting preparations, enhancing to empower sellers to improve their productivity and close more deals. This includes CRM task automation (including Salesforce), actionable real-time insights, AI-assisted content and recommendations to personalize customer interactions at scale Process Mining in Power Automate - Next-generation AI-driven insights to identify and remove workflow blockages. It provides users with AI-generated insights, app and automation suggestions and the ability to build solutions with Power Platform

- Next-generation AI-driven insights to identify and remove workflow blockages. It provides users with AI-generated insights, app and automation suggestions and the ability to build solutions with Power Platform Azure OpenAI expanded availability – Expanding access to Azure OpenAI Service, increasing its availability, and bringing the services to more organisations in North America and Western Europe while making it available for Asia for the first time

– Expanding access to Azure OpenAI Service, increasing its availability, and bringing the services to more organisations in North America and Western Europe while making it available for Asia for the first time New Azure capabilities and investment s – Increase in the scale and availability of Azure Migrate & Modernize and launch Azure Innovate, an all-new dedicated investment to cater to the increased demand for analytics and AI. These offerings provide broader coverage, incentives, and support for migrations and AI-powered app development.

– Increase in the scale and availability of Azure Migrate & Modernize and launch Azure Innovate, an all-new dedicated investment to cater to the increased demand for analytics and AI. These offerings provide broader coverage, incentives, and support for migrations and AI-powered app development. The new Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program – Launch of the next generation of the partner program, which empowers every partner to deliver customer value while leveraging Microsoft AI and the Microsoft Cloud

– Launch of the next generation of the partner program, which empowers every partner to deliver customer value while leveraging Microsoft AI and the Microsoft Cloud Microsoft also introduced updates to help partners go to market and scale their businesses, including ISV Success updates, multiparty private offers, and new designations within the AI Cloud Partner Program. These opportunities enable partners to showcase their technical capabilities and demonstrate customer success For a closer look into this, check out the latest on the Microsoft Partner Blog - Furthering our AI ambitions – Announcing Bing Chat Enterprise and Microsoft 365 Copilot pricing and Fueling partner growth and profitability in the era of AI.