Microsoft Introduces Generative Erase for Windows Photos App

Microsoft unveils Generative Erase feature for Windows Photos app, bringing AI-powered selective photo editing to Windows 11 and Windows 10.
Microsoft is joining the league of companies integrating advanced AI features into their products with the introduction of Generative Erase. This new feature, set to debut in the Photos app for Windows 11, will also be made available for Windows 10 users. With Generative Erase, users can seamlessly remove unwanted elements from their photos using AI technology.
Whether it's eliminating a dog leash or accidental photobombers, Microsoft's Generative Erase aims to enhance photo editing capabilities without additional hardware. Also, Microsoft plans to extend other AI editing features, such as background removal, to Windows 11 and 10 devices, including those with Arm64 architecture.
These tools are for Windows Insiders for now, though. Says Microsoft: "This update is beginning to roll out to Windows Insiders in all channels today (including Windows Insiders on Windows 10 in the Release Preview Channel). Make sure to update your app to version number 2024.11020.21001.0 or higher."
While details regarding metadata or watermarks for AI-edited photos remain undisclosed, this development underscores Microsoft's commitment to enhancing user experience across its ecosystem.