Microsoft is set to test a new Copilot AI feature designed to manage and interact with local files in Windows 11

In a bid to help existing users move on, Microsoft is pushing new AI tools that will be arriving in Windows 11, the official successor to Windows 10. The new versions will strive to improve your Windows PC more interactive, efficient, and smart.

Participants of the Windows Insider Program and Copilot Labs (the test group that Microsoft uses its own tests of its AI instruments) will soon have access to an upgraded version of Copilot. Copilot assistant that is available in Windows 11. The next generation Copilot can toggle between web and desktop apps to accomplish tasks like changing the size of images using locally-stored local files instead of relying on cloud-based models or constant internet connectivity.

Microsoft’s Chief Marketing Officer for Consumer Products Yusuf Mehdi gave reporters a preview of some of these capabilities during a press briefing. One example he described: asking Copilot AI to search Spotify for every available Brian Eno song, create a new playlist, and then start playing the songs in one fell swoop.

It’s not an entirely new concept. AI startups like Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI have all built out more capable models known as “computer-use agents.” These agents can execute multi-step instructions, type and click and software testing, essentially, just like a human would.

Microsoft is now making the same technology update more broadly available with a feature called “Copilot Actions.” Originally rolled out for business users building AI-powered workflows, Copilot Actions is coming to Windows 11 for consumers as well.

In default by default, the AI feature is disabled. Or, if they prefer, they can go about their work elsewhere while Copilot Actions chugs away silently in the background.