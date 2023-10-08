Live
- Legitimate aspirations of Palestinians must be fulfilled through dialogue ensuring national security of Israel: Congress
- Kerala: Fire breaks out at waste management plant in Kozhikode
- Varanasi plans temple-shaped building for divisional offices
- IAF must be one of best, if not best by time it completes 100 years in 2032: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari
- Bareilly is first district to grant access to smart classes in all schools
- Mayor stresses on making healthy eating a way of life
- Earthquakes kill over 2,000 in Afghanistan. People are freeing the dead and injured with their hands
- CBI conducts multiple raids around Kolkata in municipal bodies recruitment case
- Thatikonda Rajaiah makes sensational comments, says he is supreme of Station Ghanpur
- CM Adityanath offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple
Just In
Microsoft likely to unveil its first AI chip next month to cut Nvidia GPU costs
Tech giant Microsoft is likely to unveil its first chip designed for artificial intelligence (AI) at its annual developers’ conference ‘Ignite’ next month.
San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft is likely to unveil its first chip designed for artificial intelligence (AI) at its annual developers’ conference ‘Ignite’ next month.
According to a report in The Information, citing sources, the move “could help Microsoft lessen its reliance on Nvidia-designed AI chips, which have been in short supply as demand for them has boomed”.
According to the report, Microsoft’s AI chip, similar to Nvidia GPUs, is designed for data centre servers.
Microsoft’s data centre servers currently use Nvidia GPUs to power cutting-edge LLMs for cloud customers, including OpenAI and Intuit, as well as for AI features in Microsoft’s productivity apps.
The Information first reported on the AI chip, which is codenamed Athena, in April this year.
Microsoft’s flagship ‘Ignite’ conference is scheduled to take place from November 14-17.
Earlier reports mentioned that Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the maker of AI chatbot ChatGPT, is looking to develop its own AI chips and has even considered acquiring another company for this purpose.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has made acquiring more AI processors a primary priority for the company, is one of the main driving forces behind developing its own chips.
He has reportedly raised concerns about the restricted availability and expensive costs of the hardware required to power OpenAI's software.
OpenAI has been developing its generative AI capabilities on a Microsoft-built supercomputer that employs thousands of Nvidia GPUs.