Microsoft Limits Copilot Features on New Copilot Plus PCs

This week, Microsoft introduced its new Copilot Plus PCs, featuring the first significant change to Windows keyboards in 30 years: a dedicated Copilot key. However, this new key now only launches a Progressive Web App (PWA) version of Copilot.

Unlike the previous version of Copilot, which was deeply integrated into Windows, the current web app version no longer allows users to control Windows 11 settings or dock it as a sidebar. Essentially, it's just a PWA. Additionally, Microsoft has removed the keyboard shortcut to Copilot on these new PCs, rendering the WINKEY + C combination useless.

The dedicated Copilot key had the potential to become a versatile tool, much like the Windows key, which could be combined with other keys to launch shortcuts or even AI-powered features within Windows. This would have made it significantly more functional than simply launching a PWA.

Microsoft has not provided a clear explanation for why Copilot has been reduced from a fully integrated experience to just a web app that cannot manage Windows settings. "We're also evolving the Copilot experience on Windows as an app that will be pinned to the taskbar," says the Windows Insider team in a recent blog post. "This enables users to get the benefits of a traditional app experience, including the ability to resize, move, and snap the window – feedback we've heard from users throughout the preview of Copilot in Windows."

According to Microsoft, this change will allow for more agile development and optimization of the Copilot experience. This suggests that we might see future updates that justify this reduction in functionality. In the meantime, the new Copilot key will replace the menu key (application key) on keyboards of new Copilot Plus PCs. Additionally, Microsoft has pinned the Copilot app to the taskbar, so users don't even need to use the dedicated key.

In summary, while the introduction of the Copilot Plus PCs marks a significant change in hardware, the current functionality of the Copilot key falls short of expectations. Users can hope for future updates that will enhance the utility of Copilot beyond just a web app.