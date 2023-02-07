Microsoft-OpenAI event to launch ChatGPT Bing today

Microsoft is organising a major news event on February 7th at 11:30 pm IST. The software giant first sent out invitations to an in-person event at Microsoft's Redmond headquarters last week. Now, it is officially announcing the event minutes after Google made rival ChatGPT official.



The Microsoft event starts at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET or 11:30 pm IST. But the company is likely to focus on its alleged integration of ChatGPT into Bing and its broader partnership with OpenAI.

The invitation says that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will "share some progress on a few exciting projects," so expect a series of big announcements. The invitation comes soon after Microsoft expanded its partnership with OpenAI in a $10 billion deal that will make it OpenAI's exclusive cloud partner. Microsoft cloud services would power all OpenAI workloads across products, API services, and research.

Microsoft's event also comes moments after Google announced its own ChatGPT rival, Bard. The "experimental conversational AI service" is only being tested by a limited group right now, but Google promises to open it up to broader public availability in the coming weeks.

Microsoft's answer to Google's ChatGPT rival will come in the form of integrating ChatGPT into Bing search results. This integration leaked briefly last week, and some Bing users spotted a new chat section with a chatbot-like user interface for getting responses from Microsoft's search engine. Microsoft refers to this as "the new Bing" that will provide "complete answers" to real questions.

Microsoft also plans to implement various models of OpenAI in its own consumer and enterprise products. Outside of Bing, there are rumours of Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook getting OpenAI technology. Microsoft recently released Microsoft Teams Premium with features powered by OpenAI.

Microsoft's event will also take place a day before Google holds its own event on the search and AI on February 8. The recent launch of ChatGPT has reportedly raised alarm bells within Google, and Bard's sudden announcement just a day before the Microsoft event suggests the search giant is seriously scared.