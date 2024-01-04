Microsoft renames Edge browser on iOS, Android

New Delhi: Microsoft has rebranded its Edge browser on iOS and Android to "Microsoft Edge: AI browser".

Users noticed that the company recently renamed its mobile browser to Microsoft Edge: AI browser, reports Neowin.

The browser's page on the App Store and Google Play Store advertises new AI-powered capabilities such as the DALL-E 3 image generator, article summarization with Copilot, image recognition, and more.

"Microsoft Edge, your AI-powered browser, with Copilot built in to enhance your browsing experience. Empowered by GPT-4, Copilot enables you to ask questions, refine searches, receive comprehensive summaries and create images with DALL-E 3. Microsoft Edge is a smarter way to browse, find, create and shop on the go," the company said in its updated App Store listing.

The new name seems to be generating mixed reactions from customers.

Some claim Microsoft has no right to call Edge an "AI browser", while others support the new naming scheme considering how many extra features you get by pressing the Copilot button on the toolbar.

"Microsoft has apparently decided to name Edge on Android "Microsoft Edge: AI Browser".

I'm so deeply disappointed at every decision that Microsoft leadership makes around Edge. It's like every time they're presented with two options, they intentionally chose the worse option," a user wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has disabled its ms-appinstaller URI scheme (App Installer) after observing that threat actors are using it to distribute malware.

According to a blog from Microsoft Threat Intelligence, the tech giant has been observing threat actors since mid-November 2023.