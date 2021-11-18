Microsoft Rolling Out Xbox Cloud Gaming to Xbox Consoles

Microsoft is starting to roll out the facility to play via Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Xbox One or Xbox Series X / S consoles, announced Microsoft. The feature needs a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and will be available in 25 regions "with Brazil coming soon," according to Microsoft. But you may not have access to the feature right away, as Microsoft says it will roll out first "with our November release to a subset of Xbox gamers" and everyone in supported markets "over the next several weeks."



Cloud gaming on Xbox consoles could have a number of useful applications. You can use it to test demo games available on Game Pass without having a need to download them completely. If a friend sends you a multiplayer invite to a game that you don't have installed, Xbox Cloud Gaming will allow you to stream the game so you can participate immediately.

And if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming will let you play some exclusive next-gen games like Recompile, The Medium, and The Riftbreaker on your next-gen console. Microsoft Flight Simulator is not yet available, but Microsoft says it will be added to its cloud game library in early 2022.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly Project xCloud) arrived on iOS and PC in an invite-only beta in April before a broader expansion for all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in June. The Xbox Cloud Gaming integration on consoles was first released to Xbox Insiders in September.

The news of Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles comes during a busy week for Microsoft. On Monday, the company launched Halo Infinite multiplayer by surprise, added 76 new games to its backward compatibility library, and brought FPS Boost to some Cloud Gaming titles and more Xbox Series X / S titles.