Microsoft Tests AI Copilot Mode in Edge Browser to Simplify Web Browsing

Microsoft is rolling out an experimental new feature in its Edge browser called Copilot Mode, an AI-powered assistant designed to help users manage everyday browsing tasks more efficiently. Aimed at cutting down time spent on repetitive web actions, this feature is now being tested and is currently free to use, though Microsoft has hinted it might eventually be part of a paid plan.

With Copilot Mode, users gain access to a smart assistant that can compare prices across multiple tabs, help with restaurant bookings, or summarize information spread across various web pages. Appearing on the new tab screen, the feature uses a familiar chat-style interface, letting users interact via text or voice. This means you can now simply speak to your browser to open tabs, search within sites, or find products for comparison without manual navigation.

Microsoft emphasizes that this tool is completely optional and built with user privacy in mind. “Copilot will soon be able to guide you in your tasks and organise your browsing — past and present — into helpful, topic-based journeys,” said Sean Lyndersay, Vice President of Product for Microsoft Edge. He added, “With Copilot Mode, you can also choose to turn the experience on and off as you wish through your Edge settings. If you choose not to turn on Copilot Mode, you can continue to browse on Edge as usual.”

One of the standout elements of Copilot Mode is its ability to integrate deeper with a user's browsing data — but only with permission. Microsoft says that, with user consent, Copilot may access browsing history and saved login information in the future to make tasks like form filling and online bookings more seamless.

To maintain transparency, Microsoft is implementing visible cues to indicate when Copilot is active in the background, ensuring users are always aware of the AI’s presence and actions. While still in early stages, Copilot Mode is expected to evolve, with more features being introduced based on user feedback and usage patterns.

This launch aligns with a broader industry trend of integrating AI into web browsers. Google, for instance, is testing AI-assisted search features in Chrome, while emerging platforms like Comet from Perplexity AI are also experimenting with similar technology. Microsoft’s Copilot Mode is part of its wider strategy to enhance productivity and user experience across its product suite.

Although usage is currently free, Microsoft has placed limits on how extensively the tool can be used, suggesting that a subscription model may be introduced down the line.

For now, users who want to try out a smarter, more interactive way to browse can activate Copilot Mode from Edge’s settings — and those who prefer the traditional experience can simply opt out.