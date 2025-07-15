Live
- APPSC Forest Beat Officer Recruitment 2025 – Apply Online for 691 FBO & ABO Vacancies
- Building future-ready youth through practical learning and knowledge exchange
- Wordle Answer for July 15, 2025: Puzzle 1487 Hints and Solution Revealed
- Two killed after a tractor overturned in Srikakulam
- Bengaluru Auto-Rickshaw Fares Increased from August 1 New Rates Announced
- Rainy Season Plant Care: A Must-Know Guide for Garden Lovers
- Bihar Cabinet approves plan to provide one crore jobs in next five years ahead of Assembly elections
- Bengal post-poll violence case: Trinamool MLA, 2 councillors file anticipatory bail pleas at HC
- India women will be testing all departments before ODI WC: Anjum Chopra ahead of England series
- Kerala NCP defies national leadership's call to resign
Microsoft Tests New Adaptive Energy Saver to Extend Windows 11 Laptop Battery Life
Microsoft’s adaptive energy saver for Windows 11 automatically adjusts settings to extend laptop battery life without changing screen brightness.
Microsoft is rolling out a clever new feature designed to increase battery life in Windows 11 laptops. The tech giant is currently testing an adaptive energy saver mode that will automatically switch the energy saver on or off based on your activity, not just the remaining battery life.
Traditionally, Windows 11’s energy saver dims your screen by 30 percent, disables transparency effects, pauses background app activity, and halts non-critical updates. Apps like OneDrive, OneNote, and Phone Link may not fully sync during this time.
What makes this new adaptive energy saver interesting is that it works behind the scenes without lowering screen brightness, making it less disruptive for users on laptops, tablets, and handheld devices.
“Adaptive energy saver is an opt-in feature that automatically enables and disables energy saver, without changing screen brightness, based on the power state of the device and the current system load,” says Microsoft’s Windows Insider team. The feature is currently being tested with Canary Channel Windows 11 users and is expected to roll out more widely later this year.
Desktop PCs won’t get this new adaptive version since they don’t run on batteries, but Microsoft did extend its main energy saver mode to all PCs last year, helping even desktops cut down on power consumption.