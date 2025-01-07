Microsoft to Invest $3 Billion in India for AI, Cloud, and Skilling

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has announced a significant $3 billion investment in India over the next two years. The announcement, made during Nadella’s visit to India, emphasizes strengthening the country’s AI capabilities, expanding cloud infrastructure, and advancing skilling initiatives. Nadella addressed the audience in Bengaluru on January 7, and he is set to visit New Delhi tomorrow.

The $3 billion investment includes the establishment of new data centres aimed at enhancing Microsoft’s AI and cloud services. Additionally, under its ADVANTA(I)GE India program, Microsoft aims to equip 10 million Indians with AI skills by 2030.

“India is rapidly becoming a leader in AI innovation,” said Nadella. “These investments reaffirm our commitment to making India AI-first and ensuring that people and organizations across the country benefit broadly.”

Empowering India’s Workforce

Microsoft has already surpassed its goal of skilling 2.4 million individuals in AI, with 65% of participants being women and 74% hailing from Tier II and Tier III cities. This inclusivity has been a main highlight of Microsoft’s AI initiative. The next phase will pay attention to expanding access to AI education and tools, ensuring more equitable growth opportunities.

Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, underscored the transformative role of AI in India. He said, “In the last 12 months, Microsoft has been a copilot to making AI a reality in India, from boardrooms to classrooms, commerce to communities, and finance to farmers.”

Boosting Innovation and Collaboration

Microsoft’s AI Innovation Network, launched by the Microsoft Research (MSR) Lab, aims to bridge the gap between AI research and practical business solutions. This initiative includes partnerships with startups like Physics Wallah and other developers to drive innovation.

Additionally, Microsoft has signed an MoU with SaaSBoomi, a community of B2B startups in India. This collaboration seeks to upskill 150,000 startup employees, support 5,000 startups, create 200,000 jobs, and contribute to India’s trillion-dollar digital economy goal over the next five years. With these initiatives, Microsoft may play a pivotal role in shaping India’s AI-driven future, fostering innovation, and empowering its workforce.