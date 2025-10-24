Microsoft Transforms Edge into an AI Browser with Copilot Mode Upgrade

Microsoft has rolled out a major update for its Edge browser, reimagining it as an “AI-powered browser” with the latest version of Copilot Mode. This transformation places artificial intelligence at the core of browsing, enabling Copilot to fill forms, summarize web pages, and assist with complex online workflows.

According to the company, the update aims to make the browsing experience more interactive and efficient by integrating AI directly into the user’s workflow. Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, described the new development as a significant milestone toward a more intelligent and context-aware web experience.

“Copilot Mode in Edge is evolving into an AI browser that is your dynamic, intelligent companion,” said Suleyman. “With your permission, Copilot can see and reason over your open tabs, summarise and compare information, and take actions like booking hotels or filling out forms.”

The timing of Microsoft’s announcement is noteworthy, coming just two days after OpenAI unveiled its Atlas browser, sparking fresh competition in the AI-driven browsing space.

Initially introduced in July 2025, Copilot Mode focused on conversational search and productivity assistance. The latest update goes far beyond, adding tools that automate routine tasks and allow users to focus more on decision-making rather than manual actions.

Smarter, Context-Aware Browsing

The enhanced Copilot Mode introduces several new features, including a dynamic AI pane that stays visible alongside webpages. This feature lets users chat, request summaries, or issue AI commands without switching tabs.

One of the standout additions is the “Journeys” feature, which helps users track and visualize related tabs. For instance, if someone is researching travel destinations or comparing hotels, Journeys shows how all the open pages and searches connect over time—making it easier to organize thoughts and revisit steps.

Another powerful capability is “Actions,” a new AI function that can directly complete web forms or execute online tasks, such as booking reservations or filling out applications. Currently, this feature is available only in limited preview for users in the U.S.

Copilot Mode also supports multi-step instructions like “plan a trip to Goa” or “book a table for two at 8 p.m.,” enabling the assistant to perform data gathering and task execution within a single conversation.

Privacy and Control at the Core

Addressing privacy concerns, Microsoft emphasizes that user consent remains central to these AI functions. Copilot only accesses open tabs or executes tasks with explicit permission. Users can also disable the AI features entirely at any time.

Microsoft assures that these upgrades maintain Edge’s existing security and performance standards, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to responsible AI use.

How to Access Copilot Mode

To activate the new features, users need to open Microsoft Edge, sign in with their Microsoft account, and enable Copilot Mode via the browser settings. The upgrade is rolling out gradually across Windows and macOS in all Copilot-supported markets, with Copilot Actions currently limited to U.S. users.

With this update, Microsoft positions Edge as more than just a browser—it’s evolving into a personal AI companion designed to make every online interaction faster, smarter, and more intuitive.