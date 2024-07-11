Microsoft Unveils Copilot+ PCs in India; Models, Price and Availability

Microsoft has officially launched its Copilot+ PCs in India, showcasing advanced artificial intelligence features and providing an array of options for tech enthusiasts. These new Surface and Surface Pro models are designed to boost productivity and creativity with their unique AI experiences. Pre-orders for these cutting-edge laptops are now open through major retailers.



A New Era of AI-Powered PCs

With the rise of AI-powered laptops, the competition in the market is heating up. Microsoft, a leader in this arena, has introduced its Copilot+ PCs in collaboration with Surface, tailored specifically for Indian consumers. These devices can be pre-ordered starting today, July 11, 2024.

Shruti Bhatia, Country Manager, Modern Work & Surface, India & South Asia, highlighted the transformative potential of these devices: "Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PCs, now available in India, are power-packed devices made for everyday work and play, providing exclusive AI experiences to empower our customers. We see AI PCs as a transformative opportunity that can disrupt the PC market. With new advanced AI experiences integrated into the devices, it will enable users to do things they can’t on any other PC, helping them be more productive, creative and communicate more effectively."

Availability and Pricing

The new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro models are available for pre-order from major retailers such as Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and select multi-brand stores. Microsoft has set the introductory price at Rs 1,13,900. Customers who pre-order the Surface Pro 11th edition or Laptop 7th edition by August 5, 2024, will receive special promotions, including a complimentary Marshall Major IV Wireless Headset worth Rs 14,999. Additionally, all pre-orders come with a one-month free subscription to Microsoft 365 and PC Game Pass.

Model Configurations and Prices

The Copilot+ PCs cater to a variety of user needs with multiple configurations:

- Surface Pro 11th Edition:

- Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD (Platinum): Rs 1,16,999

- Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (Platinum/Black): Rs 1,34,999

- Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, OLED display (Platinum/Black): Rs 1,65,999

- Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Black): Rs 1,85,999

- Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Platinum): Rs 2,37,999

- Surface Laptop 7th Edition:

- 13.8-inch, Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD (Platinum): Rs 1,16,999

- Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (Platinum/Black): Rs 1,34,999

- Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (Black): Rs 1,54,999

- Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Black): Rs 1,75,999

- Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Black): Rs 2,07,999

- Surface Laptop 7th Edition with 15-inch screen:

- Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD (Platinum): Rs 1,42,999

- Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (Black): Rs 1,63,999

- Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Black): Rs 1,83,999

Top Specs and Features

At the core of the Copilot+ PCs is a substantial boost in computing power and AI functionality. Equipped with Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, these devices ensure optimal processing speeds and all-day battery life, thanks to a robust Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This NPU allows for enhanced performance and new AI experiences, designed to make both work and play more efficient.

The new Surface devices are crafted to be thin, lightweight, and ultraportable, featuring brighter and more immersive displays. The Surface Pro offers an OLED option with an HDR display for a cinematic experience, while the Surface Laptop boasts a new HDR touchscreen display with razor-thin bezels.

A standout feature is the Copilot key on the Windows 11 keyboards, providing quick access to the Copilot app and boosting productivity with AI-powered tools. Security is a top priority, with every Copilot+ PC featuring Microsoft Pluton Security and Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in enabled by default, ensuring user data protection from day one.

The Copilot+ PCs are equipped with the most powerful NPUs in the PC category, capable of performing over 45 trillion operations per second. This power facilitates new AI experiences that enhance productivity and creativity. Features like Cocreator simplify image creation and photo editing, while Live Captions translate audio into English in real time, making it easier to connect with friends and colleagues.

The devices also include new and improved audio and video capabilities. The Surface Pro’s ultra-wide, quad-HD front-facing camera and 10-megapixel Ultra HD rear-facing autofocus camera support 4K video, making it ideal for capturing and editing on the go. The Surface Laptop features a full HD Surface Studio Camera and AI-powered Windows Studio Effects, offering functionalities like Automatic Framing, Portrait Blur, Creative Filters, and Voice Focus.

With the launch of Copilot+ PCs in India, Microsoft is setting a new standard in the AI-powered laptop market. These devices not only promise enhanced productivity and creativity but also come with a range of configurations to meet diverse user needs. As pre-orders begin, consumers have the opportunity to experience the future of computing with Microsoft's latest innovations.