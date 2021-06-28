Mobile World Congress 2021: What we expect and how to watch the Livestream of the World's largest tech fair

Mobile World Congress (MWC), the largest mobile event of the year globally, will begin today, i.e. on June 28, in Barcelona. Unlike last year, when the event was cancelled due to increasing cases of Covid-19, one of the most important fairs returns this year in hybrid form. The annual meeting of the telecom industry is synonymous with big announcements in the past, and while not all the big tech companies are sold on the event's new hybrid setup, we are still excited about MWC 2021.



Samsung has announced that its event will be called the Samsung Galaxy MWC Virtual Event. Brands like Goggle, Nokia, Xiaomi, Facebook and Sony will not attend the event in person this year. However, it is unclear if they have plans to announce new products, even virtually. Still, there is a lot of buzz about what we can expect from this year's MWC.



About Mobile World Congress



Mobile World Congress, also known as MWC Barcelona, is an annual event focused on innovations in the telecom industry. Hosted by the GSMA, the flagship event is attended by leading telecom operators, smartphone companies, component manufacturers, trade experts, the media, and representatives from telecommunications ministries worldwide.

When does the Mobile World Congress 2021 begin?



GSMA had to postpone MWC 2021 due to the global pandemic, originally scheduled to take place from March to June. This year's MWC is scheduled from June 28 to July 1. Because Covid-19 is a huge part of our lives, MWC 2021 will combine in-person and virtual exhibits. The mega event was completely cancelled in 2020.

How to watch the Mobile World Congress 2021 Livestream?



The event will be broadcast on the company's YouTube channel. Please find the Youtube link below to watch the live stream of the Mobile World Congress Event. Samsung's MWC 2021 event will air on June 28 at 10:45 p.m.

Samsung Newsroom



Who will attend the Mobile World Congress 2021?



Samsung

Samsung has confirmed its participation in the annual Mobile World Congress, although it doesn't expect a new smartphone to be launched at its virtual event. Instead, Samsung will be talking primarily about its Galaxy ecosystem, particularly how it will reinvent the world of smartwatches. Last month, both Google and Samsung introduced a new smartwatch platform called Wear after the tech giants decided to merge Wear OS and Tizen. At MWC 2021, we expect a first look at the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4, the new Apple Watch competitor from the South Korean tech giant.

Intel, Lenovo



Chipset giant Intel will also participate in MWC 202. The company is holding a virtual event, where it will focus on 5G and AI. Meanwhile, Lenovo has also confirmed its presence at the world's largest fair focused on mobile devices. In fact, Lenovo has already announced a ton of new laptops, Chromebooks, and accessories ahead of MWC. The company is expected to announce more products on June 28.



