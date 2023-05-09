Mother's Day 2023: 5 Smart Wearables that every mom should have

As a mom, keeping track of your health and children's can be daunting. Fortunately, smart wearables have made monitoring your health and children's easier. Here are 5 smart wearables that every mom should have in her collection:



Apple Watch Series 6: The latest addition to Apple's popular smartwatch lineup, the Apple Watch Series 6 offers advanced health tracking features such as blood oxygen monitoring and ECG readings. It also includes GPS tracking, cellular connectivity, and the ability to stream music and podcasts.



Fitbit Versa 3: The Fitbit Versa 3 is a smartwatch that helps you track your fitness goals, monitor your heart rate, and manage stress. It also has a built-in GPS that allows you to track your runs and walks without carrying your phone.

PLAYFIT DIAL: This is the perfect gift if the person is a fitness enthusiast. One of the most cost-effective options on this list is PLAYFIT DIAL, a one-of-its-kind smartwatch integrated with features like a heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and others. The PLAYFIT DIAL is dust- and water-resistant and boasts an IPS display with numerous configurable watch faces. This smart device will help them to stay healthy and fit with incredibly awesome features.

Garmin Forerunner 245: This watch is great for runners, providing advanced running dynamics, including VO2 max and training status. It also has built-in GPS and a range of other fitness-tracking features, as well as smart notifications and music storage

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: This watch is a great choice for Android users, with various health and fitness features, including body composition analysis and advanced sleep tracking. It also has a bright AMOLED display and a sleek design.

In conclusion, these smart wearables can help you and your family stay healthy and active. With features such as heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and sleep tracking, they are an excellent investment for any mom who wants to stay on top of their health and fitness goals.