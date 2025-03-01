MSI Unveils Norse-Inspired RTX 50 Series Laptops in India: Price, Features, and Availability

MSI RTX 50 Titan Series

Leading the lineup, the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition features a distinctive hand-painted dragon design. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 200HX processor with a built-in NPU, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics. The Titan series incorporates a vapour chamber cooling system to manage up to 270W of CPU and GPU power. A 400W power adapter ensures consistent high performance.

MSI RTX 50 Raider Series

Designed for gamers, the Raider series offers multiple processor options, including AMD Ryzen 9000HX, Ryzen 9000HX3D, or Intel Core Ultra 200HX. These laptops feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs and support DDR5 6400 RAM.

For heat management, the series includes a dual-fan cooling system with seven heat pipes. It also boasts a 4K 120Hz Mini LED display, delivering an immersive gaming experience.

MSI RTX 50 Stealth Series

Balancing portability and performance, the Stealth series is built with a lightweight magnesium-aluminium chassis. These laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 or Intel Core Ultra 200H processors, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

The Cooler Boost 5 technology ensures efficient heat dissipation, while additional features include a full-size RGB keyboard and high-fidelity speakers for an enhanced user experience.

MSI RTX 50 Vector Series

Designed for professionals in scientific research, mathematical modeling, and content creation, the Vector series incorporates dedicated SSD cooling modules to maintain high-speed performance.

Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, users can choose between Intel Core Ultra 200HX or AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors. The laptops also include Thunderbolt 5 for enhanced connectivity.

MSI RTX 50 Venture & VenturePro Series

Targeting professionals needing high-performance computing, the Venture and VenturePro series come with Intel Core Ultra 200H or AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors, along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

Key features include OLED touchscreen displays, upgradable memory and storage, and a 90Wh battery with Battery Boost technology. An AI-powered engine optimizes power consumption, display settings, and sound quality.

Pricing and Availability

The MSI RTX 50 Series laptops start at Rs. 2,99,990, positioning them as premium devices for gamers and professionals. These laptops will be available in India starting March 2025.