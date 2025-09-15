National Engineers’ Day 2025: Engineers Driving the Next ‘Techade’ of India.

On the occasion of National Engineers Day, Kirankumar Doreswamy, Vice President and Centre Head - Bengaluru, UST, spoke to The Hans India about the critical role engineers play in shaping India’s technological future. Discussing breakthroughs across AI, robotics, quantum computing, and biotechnology, he highlighted how India’s engineering community is not only advancing innovation but also fostering resilience, mentorship, and cross-disciplinary learning to cement the nation’s position in the global technology landscape.

Mr Kirankumar Doreswamy shared, “As India gears up to celebrate National Engineers Day on September 15, 2025, we honour the visionaries who are scripting the nation's technological destiny. This day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sir M. Visvesvaraya, serves as a reminder of how engineers have always been the backbone of progress.”

Today, Our Engineers stand at the forefront of India's Techade, a transformative decade where innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), Robotics, Quantum computing, and Biotechnology advances industries and redefines paradigms. Indian engineers are leading the country's transition into a global technology powerhouse. From developing indigenous AI-driven solutions for healthcare diagnostics to pioneering quantum algorithms that enhance cybersecurity, their contributions foster self-reliance and growth.

Initiatives like the National Quantum Mission and the AI for All program exemplify this shift, with engineers collaborating with startups and multinational firms to export cutting-edge tech. In robotics, Indian innovators create affordable automation for agriculture and manufacturing, positioning India as a hub for Industry 4.0. Biotechnology breakthroughs, such as CRISPR-based therapies for genetic disorders, address health challenges while attracting global investments.

A key aspect is fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration to tackle complex challenges. Engineers are breaking silos, partnering with scientists, economists, and policymakers to address climate change and urban sustainability. Interdisciplinary teams engineer smart cities with IoT-integrated infrastructure, optimise water management through AI analytics, and develop resilient supply chains.

Globally, Indian engineers contribute to projects like satellite collaborations for disaster monitoring. This synergy accelerates problem-solving and builds resilient, inclusive ecosystems. Acknowledging engineers as key drivers of India's Techade, their pursuit embeds resilience into society, through earthquake-resistant structures or pandemic-proof platforms. They champion mentorship in institutions like IITs and NITs to nurture talent and promote ethics. Sustainable tech focus highlights their national role.

Inspiring the next generation to embrace engineering careers with purpose and societal impact is paramount. Through outreach in schools, hackathons, and online platforms, engineers demystify the field, emphasising its potential for positive change. Stories of young innovators solving rural electrification or AI ethics dilemmas motivate aspiring minds to see engineering as a calling.

As we celebrate, let us commit to empowering youth with skills in emerging technologies, fostering diversity, and instilling global responsibility. In essence, our Indian engineers are not just building machines; they are architecting a brighter future. Their innovations cement India's position as a technology leader, inspiring generations to innovate with heart and vision.

Happy National Engineers Day!



