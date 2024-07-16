Live
- Shraddha Kapoor drops an update on ‘Stree 2;’trailer to be out on July 18
- Bengal school jobs case: Calcutta HC seeks details of primary teachers' panel recruited in 2014
- ‘Maa Oori Jatharalo’ from ‘Bachhala Malli’is a lilting folk melody
- ‘Double iSmart’hits a high note with ‘Maar Muntha Chod Chinta’
- Lotus Electronics Back-to-School Offers: Up to 70% Off on Essential Gadgets and More
- Kylian Mbappe unveiled as Real Madrid player at Santiago Bernabeu
- With two Indian touts, 7 more Bangladeshis held in Assam & Tripura for illegal entry
- Supreme Court directs completion of pleadings in school jobs cancellation case
- Sri Lanka's cabinet endorses national policy on indigenous medicine for 10 years
- EV startup Statiq joins BPCL to accelerate sustainable mobility
Just In
NCLT accepts BCCI insolvency plea against Byju's, ed-tech firm to challenge decision
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday accepted the plea filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) against the embattled ed-tech firm Byju's by admitting its parent company, Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, into the insolvency resolution process.
Bengaluru: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday accepted the plea filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) against the embattled ed-tech firm Byju's by admitting its parent company, Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, into the insolvency resolution process.
According to sources close to the development, the company is planning to challenge the NCLT order in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
A Byju's spokesperson said in a statement that they wish to reach an amicable settlement with the BCCI.
"We are confident that, despite this order, a settlement can be reached. In the meantime, our lawyers are reviewing the order and will take necessary steps to protect the company's interests," said the spokesperson.
The BCCI had moved the NCLT to initiate an insolvency petition against the ed-tech firm last year, claiming a default in payment amounting to Rs 158 crore.
The BCCI had cited bankruptcy and insolvency regulations in its plea against Byju's.
Late last month, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) clarified that it has not given Byju's a clean chit over financial fraud as the investigation into the matter is still going on.
Reacting to reports, the Ministry said, "The proceedings initiated by the MCA under the Companies Act, 2013, are still ongoing and no conclusion should be drawn in this matter at this stage".