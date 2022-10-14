Netflix to start 'Basic with Ads' subscription; Find details

Netflix has finally introduced its ad-supported subscription, designed for customers reluctant to pay for their regular (and expensive) plans. The new plan costs about Rs 600 ($6.99) per month, which is close to Netflix's premium plan at Rs 649 in India. However, the ad-supported plan, called "Basic with Ads," will launch in the US on November 3. It will be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK later.



Netflix announced its basic plan with ads almost six months ago after the company continued to see a drop in its subscriber base. This level is co-created by Microsoft. Regarding benefits, Netflix explains that the Basic with Ads plan sits with the existing Basic, Standard, and Premium subscriptions without ads. Its features are the following:

-Video streaming in HD resolution (720p).

-Supports one streaming device (mobile, tablet, PC or TV).

-Average 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour.

-No possibility to download titles.

-Limited catalogue but with access to Netflix originals.

Talking more about the type of ads users will see, the company notes that the ads will be 15 or 30 seconds long and will play before and during shows and movies. This model will be followed at launch and may be revised later.

Netflix will partner with agencies to show the most relevant ads to customers. For example, the company will partner with Nielsen and use its Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) in the US. A blog post says, "While it's still very early days, we're pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community â€" and couldn't be more excited about what's ahead. As we learn from and improve the experience, we expect to launch in more countries over time".

In the US, Netflix plans are expensive, especially regarding exchange rates. The basic ad-free plan costs 9.99 (approximately Rs 800) per month. The standard and premium plans cost (monthly) $15.49 (approximately Rs 1,300) and $19.99 (1,600), respectively. So it makes sense for Netflix to launch an ad-supported plan for now. The company lowered the price of its plans in December 2021. It currently costs Rs 149 for the mobile plan. The basic, standard and premium plans cost Rs 199, Rs 499 and Rs 649.