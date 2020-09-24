New malware Alien can steal credentials from 226 Android apps

New Delhi: Cyber security researchers have found a new Trojan malware named Alien that can steal credentials from 226 Android apps in several countries including in India.

Alien targeted other apps as well like Gmail, Facebook, Telegram, Twitter, Snapchat and WhatsApp.

Most targets are banking apps, but Alien can also show phishing pages for social, instant messaging, and cryptocurrency apps, reports ZDNet.

The Alien malware is a rented banking Trojan which offers more than the average capabilities of Android banking Trojans.

According to security researchers from ThreatFabric, it has common capabilities such as overlay attacks, control and steal SMS messages and harvest the contact list.

The malware can leverage its keylogger for any use and, therefore, broaden the attack scope further than its target list.

"It also offers the possibility to install, start and remove applications from the infected device".

Most importantly, it offers a notifications sniffer, allowing it to get the content of all notifications on the infected device, and a RAT (Remote Access Trojan) feature (by abusing the TeamViewer application), meaning that the threat actors can perform the fraud from the victim's device.

According to cybersecurity researchers, Alien is not a new piece of code but based on the source code of a rival malware named Cerberus which was an active malware-as-a-service (MaaS) last year.

"We also notice an interest from actors in recording and stealing more information surrounding the victim. How that information will be used or monetized can vary, it is just a matter of time before actors find out about the value of such information," the researchers noted in a blog post.

The last quarter of 2020 will probably come with some additional changes to the threat landscape, especially since the source code of the Cerberus Trojan has been made publicly available.

In the coming months, we can definitively expect some new malware families, based on Cerberus, to emerge, the researchers added.

"We strongly recommend all financial institutions to understand their current and future threat exposure and consequently implement the relevant detection and control mechanisms".