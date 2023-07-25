Noise launches its First Smart Ring, Luna Ring; consolidates its leadership in smart wearables with New Form Factor

India: Marking its entry into the premium segment, Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, has announced its foray into the smart ring category with the launch of the Luna Ring. Engineered to catalyze a transformative lifestyle shift, Luna Ring is set to elevate the smart wearable experience by augmenting users’ daily performance, tracking over 70 metrics with best-in-class features in the category. Luna Ring can be pre-booked starting today on Gonoise.com through an exclusive Priority Access pass, unlocking exciting discounts, benefits, and offers for the users.

Noise, India’s leading and among the world’s top five smart wearables brands, has been a frontrunner in introducing meaningful innovation to consumers. The brand’s latest offering, Luna Ring is crafted to enhance users' lifestyles and foster cognitive functioning, encouraging the adoption of technology for good. Delivering three core scores - Sleep, Readiness, and Activity, it aims to provide actionable insights that facilitate a transformative user health span. Luna Ring comes equipped with advanced sensors and robust built quality helping users elevate their lifestyle patterns effectively.

The Priority Access pass allows users to pre-book the device while unlocking many benefits.

● Early access available through a Priority Access pass at just INR 2,000 to customers

● An additional discount of INR 1,000 on the day of the purchase, giving a direct cash benefit of INR 3,000 to pass holders

● Customers with Priority Access pass also get to purchase Noise i1 smart eyewear at a 50% discounted price, i.e., INR 4,499 only

● Pass holders would also be eligible for free liquid/damage/theft insurance worth INR 2000

● Additionally, other enticing brand offers and assured bundled benefits are also available to the pass holders exclusively, allowing them to experience and elevate their lifestyle with the state-of-the-art wearable, Luna Ring by Noise.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "We're proud to introduce Luna Ring, our first smart ring. It's a powerful step towards enhancing lifestyles, integrating technology for good, and allowing users to take full control of their well-being and performance.

As India’s leading brand that places the utmost importance on positive lifestyle transformations, we are now set to expand the boundaries of the wearable ecosystem in the country with our foray into the smart ring segment, empowering users to catalyze effective health codes."

State-of-the-art design:

With its ultra-lightweight and 3mm sleek form factor, the state-of-the-art wearable feels like a second skin. The fighter-jet grade titanium body and diamond-like coating resist scratches and corrosion ensuring a robust build quality. Perfect for every skin type, Luna Ring comes with a hypoallergenic smooth inner shell and a pointing edge on the outer shell for guided wearing. The advanced sensors (Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, Skin Temperature sensors, 3-axis accelerometer sensor) measuring physiological signals fit seamlessly in a flexible rim with a battery design and convenient wireless charging, for a seamless fit and exceptional health tracking capabilities.

Crafted to deliver accuracy, the bumps on the inside of the Luna Ring ensure proper alignment of the optical sensors with your finger. They reduce the gap between your skin and the sensors, optimizing the accuracy of sensor readings for PPG signals. This design feature enhances the consistency and precision of the measurements, providing users with more reliable data about their overall well-being.

Technology for Humanity:

Luna Ring’s Health tracking sensors bring the latest features available in wearables in the market. The PPG sensor and a 3-axis accelerometer ensure precise tracking. This empowers Luna Ring to reach deeper and track subtle changes in your heart rate, sleep patterns, movements, and other bio-data. It utilizes an optomechanical design that combines the 3 LEDs & 2 PDs along with mechanical components (3 bumps) ensuring alignment of the optical sensors with your finger.

Luna Ring uses in-built algorithms, developed using Noise’s years of wearable expertise and data to deliver accurate results. It takes into consideration the characteristics of different skin tones, minimizing biases, and delivering consistent and effective measurements. Furthermore, the personalized nudges use tailor-made insights and alerts to help make real-time transformative choices.

A transformative ally:

Luna Ring helps understand what's best for your body, by monitoring 3 scores daily - Sleep, Readiness, and Activity. The Sleep Score shares insights into sleep and offers recommendations, optimizing nightly rest patterns. The Readiness Score provides a holistic overview of your health taking into account key body signals. The Activity Score consists of inactivity, activity levels, and recovery, through 3-axis motion sensors, decoding the intricacies of body movements and offering invaluable insights.

Its temperature sensor measures body temperature influenced by diet, exercise, physiological states, and hormones once every 5 minutes. It uses these responses while constantly studying reading Heart Rate and SPO2 to derive at the core health score.

Made for an effective lifestyle:

With a subscription-free experience and access to insights on the NoiseFit App, one of the top-rated health and fitness apps, Luna Ring offers automatic firmware updates and is compatible with version iOS 14/ Android 6 and above. Powered with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology, it is also water resistant up to 50m or 164 ft. With an impressive battery life of up to 7 days on a single 60 minutes charge, Luna Ring will bring a positive transformative shift to lifestyles.

The latest innovation by Noise is powered by Philips Biosensing and is available in seven ring sizes and five colors - Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black.