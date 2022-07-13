Noise launches Smartwatch ColorFit Pulse 2; Find details

Noise, India's leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has bolstered its smartwatch portfolio with the launch of Noise ColorFit Pulse 2. This device is designed for the quintessential Indian smartwatch users who want every possible feature in one price-perfect package. Also meant for people who loved its predecessor and are looking forward to a smart upgrade from the celebrated Noise Colorfit Pulse smartwatch. The smartwatch is announced at a special launch day price of INR 1,999 and will be available in five stylish colours across gonoise.com and Amazon, starting today.



Amit Khatri, Co-founder & MD at Noise, said, "The Noise ColorFit Pulse marked a great success in the market. In our endeavour to constantly introduce innovation through our product upgrades, we are delighted to introduce the new Noise ColorFit Pulse 2. The device offers a price-perfect package equipping key features to empower the quintessential smartwatch users. We are hopeful to offer the best-connected experience in this segment and replicate the overwhelming response its predecessor received from the community, with the upgraded device."

Here's brief information about Noise ColorFit Pulse 2's features, design, and benefits:

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 sports a 1.80-inch TFT LCD with 240*286 pixel resolution and 550 nits peak brightness. This is 40% more screen area as compared to the predecessor ColorFit Pulse. ColorFit Pulse 2 has been designed to withstand water and sweat on the back of Ingression Protection (IP) code 68.

The smartwatch offers a battery life of 7 days once charged fully. The smartwatch has 50 sports modes to help fitness aficionados up their game. It comes with 100+ customizable and cloud-hosted watch faces allowing users to express their uniqueness and personalize their look for any occasion, from work to social gatherings.

The device also offers key health-tracking features under Noise Health Suite™, such as continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for tracking blood oxygen levels, female cycle tracking, and stress and sleep monitoring, enabling users to keep tabs on their holistic well-being. Users can also monitor their fitness progress with a comprehensive health report and performance evaluation on the ingeniously developed NoiseFit app.