Nothing Ear Open Launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications

Nothing has officially introduced its latest true wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear Open, in India. Priced at Rs 17,999, these earbuds bring a unique open-ear design, a first for the brand, departing from the in-ear style of its predecessors like the Nothing Ear and Ear (1). These earbuds showcase the company's signature transparent aesthetic, maintaining the distinctive look that sets Nothing apart.

Nothing Ear Open: Design and Availability

The Nothing Ear Open is currently available in a single White variant, with the possibility of additional colour options in the future. Pre-orders are live on Nothing’s official website, though there's no word on its availability through other retailers just yet. Interestingly, the earbuds are already available in global markets, but Indian consumers might have to wait slightly longer for wider availability.

Nothing Ear Open: Features and Specifications

While the Nothing Ear Open doesn’t feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), it introduces a Sound Seal System paired with directional speakers, aimed at ensuring that only the user hears the audio. This makes it a unique offering in the crowded wireless earbud market. The earbuds are powered by 14.2 mm dynamic drivers with a titanium-coated polyethylene terephthalate diaphragm, promising high-quality sound performance. They also come equipped with several advanced features like pinch controls, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Dual Connection, and AI Clear Voice Technology, which enhances call quality.

For durability, the Nothing Ear Open carries an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, applicable to both the earbuds and the charging case. In terms of battery life, the earbuds feature a 64mAh battery in each bud, with the charging case holding a 635mAh battery. Users can expect up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge, and up to 30 hours when used with the case. For non-Nothing smartphone users, the Nothing X app can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, offering full functionality and customization. Additionally, the earbuds support Bluetooth codecs like AAC and SBC.