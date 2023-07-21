Nothing Phone (2) first sale today: Price, specifications and offers

The Nothing Phone (2) launched last week is up for its first open sale today. The Nothing Phone (2) is the second smartphone launched by the company led by Carl Pei and succeeds the Nothing Phone (1), which caused quite a stir in the smartphone market with its transparent design and glyph interface. The Nothing Phone (2) also features the same transparent design, and the glyph lights have been carried over to the second phone. However, what is different this time is the inside of the phone. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is still one of the most powerful Android chipsets. On top of that, the phone houses a 4700 mAh battery and a 6.7-inch display.



Nothing Phone (2): Price and availability

Nothing Phone (2) has been released in three variants to meet different preferences and storage needs. Options include:

An 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

A 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

A higher-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

For those looking for a balance between performance and storage, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available at an attractive price of Rs 44,999. Meanwhile, for users who require more space for their files and apps, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 49,999. Finally, power users and storage enthusiasts can go for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, available at Rs 54,999. Nothing Phone (2) will be available in India on Friday, July 21, from 12 p.m. onwards through Flipkart and selected outlets.

Nothing Phone (2): Specifications

The Nothing Phone (2) has some great features. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which makes it run very fast. You can get it with different amounts of memory: 8GB, 12GB, or 12GB with a whopping 512GB of storage to hold all your stuff. This phone uses a new software called NothingOS 2.0, based on Android 13. It has a large 6.7-inch screen. The screen is clear and smooth with a resolution of 1080—2412 and can refresh up to 120 times per second. You can unlock the phone by touching the screen with your finger, which works great.

Nothing Phone (2) has a good camera setup for taking pictures. On the back are two cameras with 50-megapixel sensors, one from Sony and one from Samsung. They take great photos and come with good camera features. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and it's also from Sony.