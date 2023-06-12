Nothing Phone (2) to launch soon; Expected Features and Specifications

Nothing Phone (2) will be released very soon. Although we have yet to determine the release date, the company has confirmed the release in July. Keeping that timeline in mind, we expect the brand to announce the release date for Nothing Phone (2) later this month. The company has confirmed a few other details about the upcoming Nothing Phone (2), including tweaks to its Nothing operating system.



Before the official release, Nothing Phone (2) has been in the news with various leaks and rumours. All the leaks and rumours suggest a significant improvement over the previous generation of Nothing Phone, aka Nothing Phone (1). The update will be specified in terms of hardware configuration. Also, software-wise, the phone (2) has a pretty big update. Also, the design will be one of the highlights of the next Nothing Phone.



There are still a few weeks left until Nothing Phone (2) is official, but with details confirmed by the carrier and rumours circulating the web, these things about the phone excite us.



Hardware: The company led by Carl Pei has officially confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will feature the latest and most potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with Qualcomm chipset. This massive upgrade over the Snapdragon 778G+ processor powers the Nothing Phone (1). The phone (1) handled multitasking very well during our review period, but the phone (2) is likely to do a much better job. Furthermore, some leaks suggest that the next Nothing Phone will come with up to 12GB of RAM and a minimum of 128GB of internal storage. Looking at these leaks, it clearly shows that the Phone (2) is indeed going to be a powerhouse.



Software: Well, not only in terms of hardware, Nothing Phone (2) is said to receive updates in terms of software as well. The company has officially revealed that Nothing OS 2.0, which will run on the phone (2), will have new features to improve the user experience. "2023 is the year of Software for Nothing. OS 2.0 will bring more elements of our Nothing visual identity and focus on intentional smartphone consumption," the company said, revealing new software details in one of its tweets. The tech company also announced that, as usual, the phone (2) will receive three years of Android and four years of security updates. Overall, the company aims to offer a stock Android experience to customers, which is rare to find on Android phones unless it's a Pixel phone.



Design: The third thing is the design that has us excited. The Nothing Phone (1) was one of the best-looking smartphones released last year. The company aims to continue that legacy with the phone (2). Although the final design has yet to be confirmed, some reports suggest that the Phone (2) will look more or less the same as the Phone (1). But there are also rumours that the phone (2) will include design changes with new patterns and Glyph customizations. It will be interesting to see what changes and tweaks Nothing brings to the phone's design (2).



Nothing Phone (2): Expected price in India



Overall, the Phone (2) will be a massive improvement over its predecessor, Phone (1), in terms of hardware and software. With top-tier specs comes a premium price tag. The company has officially said Nothing Phone (2) will be more expensive than Phone (1) and will target the premium segment. The price segment is unknown, but rumours suggest it could be priced between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. What do you think of Nothing Phone (2)? Let us know in the comments section.