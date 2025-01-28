Live
Just In
Nothing to Launch New Smartphone Nothing Phone 3 or 3a on March 4: Details
Nothing is set to unveil its new smartphone on March 4, 2025, with speculations pointing to the Nothing Phone 3 or 3a.
Nothing has officially announced the launch of its new smartphone in India, scheduled for March 4, 2025, at 3:00 PM. While the company hasn’t confirmed the exact model, industry buzz suggests it could be the highly anticipated Nothing Phone 3 or its budget-friendly counterpart, the Phone 3a.
CEO Carl Pei has confirmed the event, sparking excitement among tech enthusiasts. However, speculation is divided on whether the launch will feature the flagship Phone 3 or a mid-range option like the Phone 3a. Recent leaks indicate that the latter could be part of the Phone 3a series, with a Flipkart teaser page hinting at achievements tied to the Nothing Phone (2a).
Nothing Phone 3: Expected Features and Specifications
The Nothing Phone 3 is rumoured to target the mid-range market. Reports suggest it could come equipped with either a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, paired with a 6.5-inch display showcasing the brand’s iconic design elements.
Meanwhile, a Pro variant is expected to boast premium features, including a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The Pro model may also feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.
Both versions are rumoured to include AI-driven features and a customizable Action Button-like key, enhancing user convenience and functionality.
Nothing Phone 3:Expected Pricing
The Nothing Phone 3 is likely priced around ₹45,000, catering to mid-range buyers, while the Pro variant could exceed ₹55,000. Official pricing details are awaited, but these figures align with leaks from industry insiders.