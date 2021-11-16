November 16 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 16, 2021. Let's begin...



Tesla Owes the Bank $ 162 Million: JPMorgan

JPMorgan has sued Tesla, alleging that the electric car company owes the bank $ 162 million in connection with a 2014 stock guarantee deal. More fallout from the infamous "secured funding" tweet

Disney Melee Mania is Coming soon to Apple Arcade

Apple along with Disney and Mighty Bear Games revealed that Disney Melee Mania will be out on Apple Arcade soon. The game will be exclusive to the platform, as you will go into battle with all your favourite Disney and Pixar characters in what will essentially be 3v3 fights to see which team is the better of the two.

The Samsung Android 12 based One UI 4 Update is Here

The Samsung Android 12 update is rolling out for Galaxy S21 users worldwide as part of the OneUI 4 update. One UI 4 brings a dynamic theme engine seen on Pixel devices lately with the Android 12 update. Find all the details here.

Now Alexa can tell Netflix to "Play Something"

If you use the Amazon voice assistant and the Fire TV streaming platform. Netflix has perfected a one-button solution that picks something for you based on your tastes and starts playing it right away.

The 5 best ultrashort throw projectors for your home theatre experience

We pick compact and smart products that will truly amp up immersive home entertainment like never before. Here is our list of the best ultra-short-throw projectors launched in 2021 that are all set to revolutionize home theatres forever.

A $ 219 Windows on Arm PC is available for developers

Developers have historically had somewhat limited options when it comes to testing Windows applications on Arm. The ECS Liva Mini Box QC710 desktop is now available in the Microsoft Store.

Twitter's Top Articles Feature Nuzzel Arrives for iOS

It is part of the paid subscription service, but it was not available on all platforms when it was first launched.