November 25 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Amazon Prime Subscription Price to Increase from December 14; Find out

Are you an Amazon Prime subscriber or planning to subscribe? If so, here is an important update for you. The Amazon Prime subscription price will increase in India from December 14, 2021. This is what you will have to pay in the future.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Get 5 New Features Soon

The company is reportedly currently working on a number of new features related to usability, privacy, among other things. The company is reportedly currently working on a number of new features related to usability, privacy, and other things.

Elon Musk has 'Advice' for Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Owners

Musk is a vocal supporter of Dogecoin, a meme coin that comes from a Shiba Inu meme. Musk has repeatedly urged Dogecoin owners to hold onto their coins, as the Tesla CEO expects the value of Dogecoin to skyrocket "to the moon."

Twitter releases a fix for an issue in the iOS app

Twitter recently fixed this issue for desktop users and Android users have yet to fix it. Now, Twitter is rolling out the solution for iPhone and iPad users, who will be able to pause on the go to read a tweet.

Pinterest Settles Lawsuit Alleging Racial and Gender Discrimination

According to NBC News, Pinterest settled a lawsuit filed against it by shareholders who claimed that the company's workplace discrimination against women and racial minorities damaged its reputation. The company will release former employees from confidentiality agreements.

pTron Brings Gadget Days – 25th to 27th November

pTron brings gadget days from 25th to 27th November. The headsets start at the price of a minimum of 129 Rs. Check out the best deals on headphones and headsets at pTron.

OPPO conducts first 5G call from its India lab

OPPO on Thursday announced that it has successfully conducted its first VoNR (Voice/Video on New Radio) call from its Hyderabad 5G lab.