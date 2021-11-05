November 5 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on November 4, 2021. Let's begin...



Coming Soon: OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition to Launch in India



OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Limited Edition is anticipated to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The phone is priced in India at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.



JioPhone Next May Not Drive Migration from Feature Phones to Smartphones: Airtel MD - Gopal Vittal

The JioPhone Next is priced at Rs 6499, but users have the option to buy the device for Rs 1,999 and pay the rest for the next 18 or 24 months in easy EMI. Users first need to register for the phone through WhatsApp or the Jio website.



Realme's high-end flagship phone may arrive in 2022



Realme launched the new GT series earlier this year as its new flagship, but it was more of a flagship killer. Realme is reportedly now working on a full flagship phone for next year and it will obviously cost a lot more, just like any other ultra-premium flagship phone.



Motorola May Launch Three New Feature Phones in India



Motorola, the Lenovo-owned company is set to venture into the feature phone Indian market by launching three feature phones Moto 10, Moto 50, and Moto 70. Feature phones will come with 1,750 mAh batteries, dual SIM support, and a two-year replacement warranty scheme.



WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Web to offer photo editor, sticker suggestions, and more



WhatsApp users will now be able to add stickers and text or crop and rotate their photos from any WhatsApp screen, large or small, WhatsApp said.

Chip Shortage won't affect Q3 Results: GoPro

GoPro says global shortages of chips and other supply chains won't affect its holiday sales this year, meaning the action camera company is set to end one of its best years in recent memory on a solid note. There will be plenty of Hero10 cameras for everyone



Meta to continue use of facial recognition feature: Report

Earlier this week, Facebook announced that it would be shutting down its facial recognition systems.